Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College.

Dr. Panvelkar works at Pediatrics of Columbus in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23rd St
    626 23rd St, Columbus, GA 31904 (706) 660-1177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr. Rekha Panvalkar is a wonderful doctor. My late mother (retired pediatrics RN) worked with her and her husband at Ft. Benning. When I was pregnant my mother strongly suggested I use the Panvalkar's as my baby doctor, best decision ever. When I delivered my baby Dr. Rekha came to the hospital she was in the delivery room with me and did her baby wellness check on my baby. She and her husband were both loving, caring and knowledgeable about babies and how to keep them healthy and get them healthy when sick. The Panvalkar 's are wonderful doctors and I'd highly recommend them to any parent looking for a baby/teen doctor. Dr. Rekha as I call her takes her time in the exam room and will answers any questions you may have. Great doctor and staff!!!
    About Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi
    • 1306929195
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    • Karnatak Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rekha Panvelkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panvelkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panvelkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panvelkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panvelkar works at Pediatrics of Columbus in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Panvelkar’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Panvelkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panvelkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panvelkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panvelkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

