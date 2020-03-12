Overview

Dr. Rekha Pinto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Pinto works at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.