Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Ramanuja works at Every Childs Hope in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Every Childs Hope
    1220 N Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 427-3832

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 07, 2017
Spectacular! She actually listens to her patients and their families, and offers excellent solutions. She is not closed-minded or rigid, instead she understands that every person (no matter how small) is different and requires a compassionate, personalized plan. Very intelligent and committed, she also has the "common sense" factor on her side. Would recommend her to anyone without hesitation!
— Apr 07, 2017
Photo: Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD
About Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154536100
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
