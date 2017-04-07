Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD
Overview
Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Ramanuja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Every Childs Hope1220 N Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132 Directions (314) 427-3832
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramanuja?
Spectacular! She actually listens to her patients and their families, and offers excellent solutions. She is not closed-minded or rigid, instead she understands that every person (no matter how small) is different and requires a compassionate, personalized plan. Very intelligent and committed, she also has the "common sense" factor on her side. Would recommend her to anyone without hesitation!
About Dr. Rekha Ramanuja, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1154536100
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramanuja works at
Dr. Ramanuja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanuja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.