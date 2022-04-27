Overview

Dr. Rekha Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College / University Of Delhi-M.D. and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Singh works at Total Medical Care in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.