Dr. Setliff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relda Setliff, MD
Dr. Relda Setliff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Setliff's Office Locations
Relda J. Setliff M.d. P.A.5959 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 1104, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 630-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Setliff always makes me feel comfortable, she listens and explains everything plus does not mind it when I ask more questions. We aslo agree on plans for my medical care and she has given great referrals for my other needs. The staff has always been friendly!
About Dr. Relda Setliff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225012206
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Setliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Setliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.