Dr. Rema Merhi, DO
Overview of Dr. Rema Merhi, DO
Dr. Rema Merhi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Merhi's Office Locations
Oasis Pediatrics8285 W Arby Ave Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 476-2944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has been taking care of my 3 children since they were born. My oldest is 7 and my youngest 4 months old. We love her so much and we are so grateful for everything she has done for our family. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. Since I met her she has never disappointed us.
About Dr. Rema Merhi, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merhi speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhi.
