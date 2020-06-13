See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Remberto Paulo Jr, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Remberto Paulo Jr, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Paulo Jr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Precocious Puberty
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Dyslipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Remberto Paulo Jr, MD?
    About Dr. Remberto Paulo Jr, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629056973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remberto Paulo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paulo Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paulo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paulo Jr works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Paulo Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Paulo Jr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paulo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.