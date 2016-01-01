Dr. Paduga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remia Paduga, MD
Dr. Remia Paduga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Remia Paduga, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194933853
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
