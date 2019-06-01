Dr. Villegas Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD
Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Villegas Jr works at
Dr. Villegas Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Aspire Health Partners1800 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 875-3700
-
2
Circles of Care Inc.6700 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 722-5200
-
3
Central Florida Family Health Center I5730 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 322-8645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villegas Jr?
Excellent doctor. I was very impressed and very comfortable with him. I believe I have found the right doctor for me. Also, the office staff is awesome!
About Dr. Remigio Villegas Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1952476541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villegas Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas Jr works at
Dr. Villegas Jr speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Villegas Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.