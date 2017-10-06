See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD

Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies' Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group
    4660 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 276-0933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Chronic Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Migraine
Chronic Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter

Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
INR Monitoring Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Oct 06, 2017
    All our family loves Dr. Gave-Davies. She is very knowledgeable and caring doctor. Sweet as can be. She always has her patients’ best interest at heart.
    Missouri City, TX — Oct 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740322759
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    • University of The West Indies
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remilekun Dosumu Agbe-Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosumu Agbe-Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

