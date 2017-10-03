See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Remus Repta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Remus Repta, MD

Dr. Remus Repta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Repta works at La Andres MD Pllc in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Repta's Office Locations

    La Andres MD Pllc
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 752-7874
    3271 N Civic Center Plz Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 275-7800
    Scottsdale Office
    8900 E Raintree Dr Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 752-7874
    Remus Repta MD Pllc
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 117 Bldg #, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 814-9258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Black Eye
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Bedsores
Black Eye
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Not only is Dr Repta superior in his artistic skills as a surgeon, he is the most sensitive, caring and gentle doctor and person. I highly recommend Dr Repta.
    Rhonda Bushwty in Paradise Valley, AZ — Oct 03, 2017
    About Dr. Remus Repta, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1861615262
    Education & Certifications

    • Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Consortium (GRAMEC)/MSU
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Remus Repta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Repta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

