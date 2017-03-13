Overview of Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD

Dr. Remy Valdivia, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Valdivia works at Tupelo Foot Clinic in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.