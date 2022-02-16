Overview of Dr. Remy Zockazock, MD

Dr. Remy Zockazock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Zockazock works at West Oaks Geriatric Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Bellville, TX and Brenham, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.