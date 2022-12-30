Overview of Dr. Ren Zhou, MD

Dr. Ren Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.