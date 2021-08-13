Dr. Rena Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rena Brand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rena Brand, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Brand works at
Locations
Orbuch Brand Dermatology Associates Llp4277 Hempstead Tpke Ste 206, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (212) 532-5355
Murray Hill Dermatology Associates PC345 E 37th St Rm 307, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brand is very professional and a caring Doctor. Dr. Brand and her staff are extremely thorough and courteous.
About Dr. Rena Brand, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538168935
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brand speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
