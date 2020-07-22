Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodfriend-Leve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Goodfriend-Leve works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences909 Davis St Ste 160, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 999-4156
-
2
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences2650 Ridge Ave Fl 5, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 425-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodfriend-Leve?
I saw Dr. Goodfriend over the course of 7 years and built a strong and trusting relationship with her. Other reviews mention short sessions, which is true, but for me, if I ever needed a longer session she would happily talk however long I needed. Dr. Goodfriend has always been very easy to work with while trying to find the correct medications and dosages. I trust her medical diagnosis, and I never felt like the short appointments limited her ability to manage my medications. I would say Dr. Goodfreind would be a perfect match for any patient who values their time not being wasted and wants a psychiatrist who they can see long term over many stages in life. She was the perfect psychiatrist for me throughout all of high school and college.
About Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528192556
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodfriend-Leve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodfriend-Leve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodfriend-Leve works at
Dr. Goodfriend-Leve has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodfriend-Leve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodfriend-Leve. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodfriend-Leve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodfriend-Leve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodfriend-Leve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.