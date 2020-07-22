Overview

Dr. Rena Goodfriend-Leve, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Goodfriend-Leve works at ENH Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.