Internal Medicine
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renae Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Mayer works at LifeStyle Medicine, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LifeStyle Medicine, Inc.
    5801 E 41st St Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74135 (918) 488-9874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Bailey Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acupuncture
Acute Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr Mayer is so intelligent and truly cares about her patients.
    — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Renae Mayer, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Tulsa, OK
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
    Undergraduate School
    • New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, Nm
