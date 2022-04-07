Dr. Renae Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renae Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renae Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
LifeStyle Medicine, Inc.5801 E 41st St Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 488-9874
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mayer is so intelligent and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Renae Mayer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Tulsa, OK
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, Nm
