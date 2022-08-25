Overview

Dr. Renard Rawls, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Rawls works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.