Dr. Renata Jurczak, MD
Overview of Dr. Renata Jurczak, MD
Dr. Renata Jurczak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Jurczak works at
Dr. Jurczak's Office Locations
Mercy Behavioral Health412 E Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 323-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. She is very knowledgeable and very caring. I would recommend her to anyone. She has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Renata Jurczak, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952379182
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurczak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurczak works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurczak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurczak.
