Dr. Kesala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renata Kesala, DO
Overview
Dr. Renata Kesala, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Kesala works at
Locations
Dept of Radiology2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 661-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- QualCare
About Dr. Renata Kesala, DO
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Resurrection Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
