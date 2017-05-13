See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Renata Nowak, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Renata Nowak, MD

Dr. Renata Nowak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw.

Dr. Nowak works at Fairfax Health Center in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nowak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfax Health Center
    10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 432-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2017
She is my primary physician and I have all the confidence with her. I usually go with a list and can go over my issues relatively rapidly and she addresses all my issues without my feeling rushed etc.
Charlotte in Fairfax, VA — May 13, 2017
About Dr. Renata Nowak, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922031293
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • St Francis Med Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Renata Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nowak works at Fairfax Health Center in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nowak’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

