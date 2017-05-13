Dr. Renata Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Nowak, MD
Overview of Dr. Renata Nowak, MD
Dr. Renata Nowak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
-
1
Fairfax Health Center10580 ARROWHEAD DR, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 432-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowak?
She is my primary physician and I have all the confidence with her. I usually go with a list and can go over my issues relatively rapidly and she addresses all my issues without my feeling rushed etc.
About Dr. Renata Nowak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1922031293
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.