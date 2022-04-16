See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Porter Ranch, CA
Dr. Renata Stankovic, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Renata Stankovic, MD

Dr. Renata Stankovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Stankovic works at UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stankovic's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care
    UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care
19950 Rinaldi St, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Renata Stankovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023065620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renata Stankovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stankovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stankovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stankovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stankovic works at UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stankovic’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stankovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stankovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stankovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stankovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

