Dr. Renata Wajsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wajsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Wajsman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renata Wajsman, MD
Dr. Renata Wajsman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from State University of NY at Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Wajsman works at
Dr. Wajsman's Office Locations
-
1
Newberry Road6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-8902Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wajsman?
I have been treated by Dr. Wajsman for several years, having had several colonoscopies by her. I am truly grateful for her thoroughness regarding my care. She truly listens. She always has, but more than ever I realized this as at my most recent appointment, having developed several medical conditions, she addressed each one. I didn't feel as if she was disinterested as I have recently experienced with treatment by other medical providers. She is truly a blessing and hope all who are treated by Dr. Wajsman realize just how valuable she is to her profession.
About Dr. Renata Wajsman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hebrew, Polish and Spanish
- 1255358255
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- State University of NY at Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wajsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wajsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wajsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wajsman works at
Dr. Wajsman has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wajsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wajsman speaks Hebrew, Polish and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wajsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wajsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wajsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wajsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.