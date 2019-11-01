Dr. Renata Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renata Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renata Weber, MD
Dr. Renata Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
Multi Disciplinary Specialists777 Passaic Ave Ste 575, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (201) 549-8860Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- QualCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber is a very warm, very down to earth, well related and caring Dr. In addition to that she is an excellent surgeon. My results were even better than she expected. I had shattered my radius and broke my ulna- my wrist was a mess! Now I can do as many push ups as my muscles allow (not hindered by my wrist) and can put full weight on my wrists during yoga. Breaking was wrist was very upsetting for me and she was calm, reassuring, encouraging. I truly have only good things to say about her and that is a very uncommon thing. I have recommended her to many people and I hope that people who are in pain from a break or injury and worried can benefit from Dr. Weber's stellar personality and awesome skills as a surgeon.
About Dr. Renata Weber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian, Slovenian and Spanish
- 1790855815
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Med
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- SUNY-HSC at Brooklyn
- New York University School of Medicine
- Seton Hall U
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber speaks Italian, Slovenian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
