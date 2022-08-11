See All Allergists & Immunologists in Monsey, NY
Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD

Allergy
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Witkowska works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5801
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Allergy
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Adult Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunoglobulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 11, 2022
    My experience was good. I was immediately called in upon my arrival so there was no waiting. Overall my allergy health is much better. My only complaint is when calling I am in an automated voicemail for about 7 minutes before getting to talk to a person.
    Celeste E. — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043203474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ-NJ
    Residency
    • Graduate Hosp-U Penn
    Internship
    • Graduate Hosp-U Penn
    Medical Education
    • University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witkowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witkowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witkowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witkowska works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Witkowska’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Witkowska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witkowska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witkowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witkowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

