Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Witkowska works at
Locations
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5801Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was good. I was immediately called in upon my arrival so there was no waiting. Overall my allergy health is much better. My only complaint is when calling I am in an automated voicemail for about 7 minutes before getting to talk to a person.
About Dr. Renata Witkowska, MD
- Allergy
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1043203474
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-NJ
- Graduate Hosp-U Penn
- University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
- Allergy & Immunology
