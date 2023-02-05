See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Renato Calabria, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (161)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Renato Calabria, MD

Dr. Renato Calabria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Calabria works at Mental Health Counseling in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calabria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 777-0069
  2. 2
    Dr Renao Calabria MD
    71511 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 836-0077

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 161 ratings
Patient Ratings (161)
5 Star
(153)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Renato Calabria, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326257114
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Kern Medical Center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Renato Calabria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calabria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calabria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

161 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

