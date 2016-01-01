Dr. Renato Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Renato Flores, MD
Dr. Renato Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-OBGYN301 Hospital Dr # 11, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8360
St Agnes Hospital Laboratory900 S Caton Ave # 207, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 368-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renato Flores, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1750387908
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
