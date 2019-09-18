See All Dermatologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (68)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania Medical School, PA - MD.

Dr. Goreshi works at Northwest Dermatology Sc in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Valparaiso, IN, Northfield, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Dyer, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Dermatology Sc
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1040, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
  2. 2
    1703 Calumet Ave Ste A, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 242-8415
  3. 3
    Northfield
    200 Tilton Rd Ste 5, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Toms River
    111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  5. 5
    Pinnacle Dermatology
    275 Joliet St Ste 225, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rosacea
Burn Injuries
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rosacea

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2019
    dr goreshi did several operations for cancer on my face and neck while at the time he worked out of the office here at water street toms river nj . the operations (two) which were at different times and done by dr,goreshi were very complicated as the story goes, but he did one "hell" of a job closing the incisions after removing the disease. All I can say is I am thankful of what he did and would recommend his services, not only a great Doctor but his personality is also fitting to treating a person the way to be treated as to the procedure that has to be done, etc. I hope I won't need his services in the near future, but would not hesitate to call if the need be. Being a former Marine and disabled, dealing with the VA is something else, believe me. Thanks Dr Goreshi
    Jules M Schwarz Toms River, New Jersey — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Renato Goreshi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1235450420
    Education & Certifications

    • Roger Williams Medical Center, RI - Procedural Dermatology
    • Howard University Hospital, DC - Dermatology
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical School, PA - MD
    • Carnegie Mellon University, PA - BS
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
