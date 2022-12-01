See All Plastic Surgeons in Park City, UT
Dr. Renato Saltz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (43)
Map Pin Small Park City, UT
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Renato Saltz, MD

Dr. Renato Saltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Park City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Rio Grande Do Sul School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Saltz works at Saltz Plastic Surgery & Saltz Spa Vitoria in Park City, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saltz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park City
    1441 Ute Blvd, Park City, UT 84098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 655-6612
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Salt Lake City
    5445 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 274-9500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Park City Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Laser Genesis  Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I received the best of the best care and amazing results from Dr. Saltz in 2012. You can’t even see my lower abdominal scar! He also did an amazing surgery removing scar tissue on my breast implants from a previous doctor. I will definitely be back and highly recommend him as an exceptional professional plastic surgeon.
    Rochelle — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Renato Saltz, MD
    About Dr. Renato Saltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518083195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Rio Grande Do Sul School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renato Saltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.