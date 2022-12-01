Dr. Renato Saltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Saltz, MD
Overview of Dr. Renato Saltz, MD
Dr. Renato Saltz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Park City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Rio Grande Do Sul School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Saltz's Office Locations
Park City1441 Ute Blvd, Park City, UT 84098 Directions (435) 655-6612Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Salt Lake City5445 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 274-9500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Park City Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Care Credit
Ratings & Reviews
I received the best of the best care and amazing results from Dr. Saltz in 2012. You can’t even see my lower abdominal scar! He also did an amazing surgery removing scar tissue on my breast implants from a previous doctor. I will definitely be back and highly recommend him as an exceptional professional plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Renato Saltz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Universidade Federal Rio Grande Do Sul School Of Medicine
Dr. Saltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltz speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltz.
