See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Renato Vesga, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Renato Vesga, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Renato Vesga, MD

Dr. Renato Vesga, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Vesga works at Global Pain And Spine Institute in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL, Fort Pierce, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Miami, FL, Tampa, FL, Plantation, FL, Hollywood, FL, Jensen Beach, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Ocoee, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Roa, MD
Dr. Paul Roa, MD
4.6 (82)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
4.9 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Lowell Davis, DO
Dr. Lowell Davis, DO
4.7 (154)
View Profile

Dr. Vesga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Global Neuro and Spine Institute
    5458 Town Center Rd Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  2. 2
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    1501 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE Ste 3, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  3. 3
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    706 S 6th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  4. 4
    Global Neuro and Spine Institute
    12187 Beach Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  5. 5
    Global Neuro and Spine Institute
    8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 108, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  6. 6
    Global Neuro and Spine Institute
    717 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  7. 7
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    4306 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  8. 8
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 355, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  9. 9
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    3405 NW Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  10. 10
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    10050 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  11. 11
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    655 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  12. 12
    Global Neuro & Spine Institute
    9753 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  13. 13
    Ocoee office
    2714 Rew Cir # 300, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  14. 14
    Global Neuro and Spine Institue
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 735-1178
  15. 15
    Olsten Kimberly Qualitycare
    1936 Lee Rd Ste 250, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vesga?

    Nov 22, 2020
    After being scared off by a few other doctors, Dr. Vesga came across as competent, capable, and considerate. He’s the first doctor to talk to me like I’m a person and not another number/paycheck. He knocked out my steroid injections swiftly. I didn’t even feel a thing, regardless of how scared I was, and what I was told it would feel like by others. Choose him. You’ll be relieved and happy that you did.
    Anne — Nov 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renato Vesga, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Renato Vesga, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vesga to family and friends

    Dr. Vesga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vesga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Renato Vesga, MD.

    About Dr. Renato Vesga, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063558914
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renato Vesga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vesga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vesga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vesga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vesga works at Global Pain And Spine Institute in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL, Fort Pierce, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Miami, FL, Tampa, FL, Plantation, FL, Hollywood, FL, Jensen Beach, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Ocoee, FL and Winter Park, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Vesga’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Renato Vesga, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.