Overview of Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD

Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Osterdock works at Arete Neurosurgical, PC in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.