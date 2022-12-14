Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterdock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD
Overview of Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD
Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Osterdock's Office Locations
Arete Neurosurgical, PC1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5125, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0853
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
she was my shunt doc
About Dr. Renatta Osterdock, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Med Center|University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Tulane University Med Center|Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Med|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterdock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osterdock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osterdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osterdock speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterdock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterdock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterdock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterdock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.