Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (56)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Rodrigue works at Unified Pain Mgmt. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unified Pain Mgmt.
    12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 673-5568
  2. 2
    Surgcenter of Plano LLC
    6101 Windhaven Pkwy Ste 195, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 209-7054
  3. 3
    Arthritis Care & Diagnostic Center PA
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 708-4844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003893793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

