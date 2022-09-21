Dr. Rodrigue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD
Overview
Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Unified Pain Mgmt.12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 673-5568
Surgcenter of Plano LLC6101 Windhaven Pkwy Ste 195, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 209-7054
Arthritis Care & Diagnostic Center PA8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 708-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know why it won’t select 5 FIVE stars *****, I got to a ton of Medical Specialist! But He is genuinely conserved about his patients and I really appreciate that. He is Fiesty and outgoing and will fight for your care like you are a family member. Love Love Dr. Rodrigue!!!!
About Dr. Renaud Rodrigue, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003893793
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.