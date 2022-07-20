Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD
Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc.1885 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 298-9032
Allergy Asthma Center of the Central Valley A Medical Corp.1855 E Alluvial Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 298-9032
Madera Community Hospital1250 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 675-5555
- Madera Community Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! Dr Concepcion removed a malignant melanoma from my arm and a lymph node. He gave very kind and professional care. I was impressed with the time he took with me to explain the procedure and the follow up care was personalized and much appreciated. His office team was exceptional.
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- National Canc Institute
- Riverside Genl Hospital
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Concepcion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Concepcion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concepcion has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concepcion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Concepcion speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Concepcion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concepcion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.