See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD

Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Concepcion works at Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc. in Fresno, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Omar Araim, MD
Dr. Omar Araim, MD
4.4 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Abdul Harris, MD
Dr. Abdul Harris, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Russell Martin, MD
Dr. Russell Martin, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Concepcion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc.
    1885 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 298-9032
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma Center of the Central Valley A Medical Corp.
    1855 E Alluvial Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 298-9032
  3. 3
    Madera Community Hospital
    1250 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 675-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Madera Community Hospital
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Wound Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Concepcion?

    Jul 20, 2022
    Excellent! Dr Concepcion removed a malignant melanoma from my arm and a lymph node. He gave very kind and professional care. I was impressed with the time he took with me to explain the procedure and the follow up care was personalized and much appreciated. His office team was exceptional.
    H Davson — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Concepcion to family and friends

    Dr. Concepcion's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Concepcion

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD.

    About Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669498655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Canc Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Riverside Genl Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Concepcion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Concepcion has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lipomas and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concepcion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Concepcion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concepcion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rendoll Concepcion, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.