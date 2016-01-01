Overview

Dr. Rene Alvarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Advanced Heart Failure & Cardiac Transplant Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.