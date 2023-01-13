Dr. Laurel Anderson-Cowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson-Cowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Anderson-Cowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Anderson-Cowell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
West Hills Allergy and Asthma Associates LLC9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 130, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-4779
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Anderson-Cowell for several years. She diagnoses a persistent cough that I had been seeing other doctors for 2 yrs with no diagnosis or treatment. I'd been treated for heartburn, cold, neurological disorder, had cat scans, biopsies, multiple endoscopy before seeing Dr Anderson-Cowell. She diagnoses me correctly, got me the treatment I needed including therapy from a specialist. Every follow up visit or testing has I have felt heard and understood.
About Dr. Laurel Anderson-Cowell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356346217
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
