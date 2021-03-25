Dr. Blaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rene Blaha, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Blaha, MD
Dr. Rene Blaha, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They completed their residency with Grant Hospital

Dr. Blaha's Office Locations
B. Well Clinic Integrative Medicine5031 Forest Dr Ste B, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 245-8582Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
it was great. a very positive experience
About Dr. Rene Blaha, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, German and Portuguese
- 1972580942
Education & Certifications
- Grant Hospital
- Memmingen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blaha speaks German and Portuguese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.