Dr. Rene Blaha, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.8 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rene Blaha, MD

Dr. Rene Blaha, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They completed their residency with Grant Hospital

Dr. Blaha works at B. Well Clinic Integrative Medicine in New Albany, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blaha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    B. Well Clinic Integrative Medicine
    5031 Forest Dr Ste B, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 245-8582
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malaise and Fatigue
Acupuncture
Anemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Acupuncture
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nutrition Response Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Rene Blaha, MD

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Portuguese
NPI Number
  • 1972580942
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Grant Hospital
Internship
  • Memmingen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Blaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blaha works at B. Well Clinic Integrative Medicine in New Albany, OH. View the full address on Dr. Blaha’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

