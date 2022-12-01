Dr. Rene Boothby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boothby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Boothby, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Boothby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Boothby works at
Locations
1
Mid-Tampa5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 879-8045Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Florida E.N.T and Allergy13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 443-0532Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to listen and go over any results and options for my treatment. He gave me his opinion what I should do but let me know the decision was ultimately mine. Walked me thru each process or procedure. Made sure I had a very thorough understanding what was going on, benefits and risks.
About Dr. Rene Boothby, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1215023023
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of Minnesota Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Minnesota Department of General Surgery
- University of Puero Rico
- University of Puerto Rico
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boothby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boothby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boothby has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boothby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boothby speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boothby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boothby.
