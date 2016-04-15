Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabeza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD
Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Escuela de Medreina Juan N. Corpas and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Cabeza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cabeza's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 251-7837Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 794-5246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Mid Florida Cancer Center - Volusia County805 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 251-7838
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabeza?
I've seen Dr. Cabeza since 2004 because of a blood disorder. I trust this man and his decisions with my life. I've been thru many surgeries and he and his wonderful staff have been there for me. I just went thru a risky surgery where this 3rd surgeon was gonna say no. I spoke so strongly of my faith in Dr. Cabeza, that he would NEVER EVER ok the surgery if he had any doubt I wouldn't be ok. Dr. Cabeza does tell you like it is. I usually have problems with that, but not from him. He is GREAT!!!
About Dr. Rene Cabeza, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1336198407
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Robert Packer Hospital - St. John's Episcopal Hospital South Shore
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Escuela de Medreina Juan N. Corpas
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabeza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabeza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabeza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabeza works at
Dr. Cabeza has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabeza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabeza speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabeza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabeza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabeza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabeza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.