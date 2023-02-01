Dr. Rene Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Castillo, MD
Dr. Rene Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina|Universidad La Salle Medical School and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
San Marcos1308 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (737) 276-3880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 362-5730Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5242Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
I am on blood thinners and I get an annual report on my blood work to see if they’re any anomalies. It stems from having PEs back in 2010.
About Dr. Rene Castillo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology - Cornell Medical Center|New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina|Universidad La Salle Medical School
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
