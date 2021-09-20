Dr. Desmarais Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rene Desmarais Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rene Desmarais Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11107 Cathage Rd Unit 201, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 912-6726
-
2
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC400 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-8906
-
3
Tidal Health Cardiology314 Franklin Ave Ste 402, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-3794
-
4
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-6400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to listen to my questions and I am very happy to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Rene Desmarais Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1518942390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
