Overview of Dr. Rene Gomez, MD

Dr. Rene Gomez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Monroe Twp, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.