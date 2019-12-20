Dr. Rene Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Gomez, MD
Dr. Rene Gomez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Rene J Gomez8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1404, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-8165
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I and my family have been with Dr Rene Gomez for over 25 years he isa Excellent Dr. in every way he takes the time with you he listen to you and that now a days is hard to find his staff is also very good they always get back to me in case I need to speak to the Dr that also is hard to find I would highly recommend Dr Rene Gomez 100%
About Dr. Rene Gomez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1457390486
Education & Certifications
- Mc Penn Hosp
- Mc Penn Hosp
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
