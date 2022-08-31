Dr. Rene Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Harper, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
He was excellent at explaining even pulling up pics on his computer to help. He wrote down info so I could make the changes I may like to change on my insulin pump. And he made a few tweaks himself based on my pump read-out. I was with him for 1 hour and never did he act rushed. Excellent office visit; ALL of the staff were friendly and efficient. Highly recommend Dr. R. Harper.
About Dr. Rene Harper, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1710055132
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harper speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.