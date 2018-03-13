Dr. Rene Joukhadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joukhadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Joukhadar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rene Joukhadar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Joukhadar works at
Locations
The Medical Clinic LLC2904 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 222-4074
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Joukhadar to be very professional and kind. He took the time to thoroughly review my chart and answer any questions I had. He is extremely responsive to my concerns. He may come across as a bit brusque, but I appreciate how he cuts to the chase of what is going on with my health. His staff is very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Rene Joukhadar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306044839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Joukhadar works at
