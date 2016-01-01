Dr. Rene Kohlieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Kohlieber, MD
Dr. Rene Kohlieber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Senior Care Clinic A Medical Corp1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kohlieber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohlieber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohlieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohlieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohlieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.