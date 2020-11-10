Dr. Rene Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Koppel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rene Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Locations
Rene Koppel M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.3640 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-1885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Only doctor I would recommend. Been to several other dermatologist only for convenience. He is truly a Gift from God
About Dr. Rene Koppel, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppel has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koppel speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppel.
