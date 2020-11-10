Overview

Dr. Rene Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.



Dr. Koppel works at Koppel Dermatology in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.