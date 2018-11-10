Overview of Dr. Rene Loyola, MD

Dr. Rene Loyola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Loyola works at Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.