Dr. Rene Loyola, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (40)
Map Pin Small Port St Lucie, FL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rene Loyola, MD

Dr. Rene Loyola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Loyola works at Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loyola's Office Locations

    Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie
    1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-8446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bilateral Renal Agenesis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Biliary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Billroth Disease Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cephalic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Galactorrhea Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Potter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2018
    Dr. Loyola performed surgery on a relative in September 2018 to treat a ruptured gallbladder. In October 2018, my relative was readmitted to the hospital for another issue and Dr. Loyola quickly scheduled an additional surgery to address this issue. I found the doctor to be a knowledgeable, kind and very caring surgeon who spent a lot of time answering questions from our large group of family members. Dr. Loyola is a wonderful doctor who genuinely cares for his patients and positive outcomes.
    Addie B. in Long Beach — Nov 10, 2018
    Dr. Rene Loyola, MD
    About Dr. Rene Loyola, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1528066941
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Detroit Genl Hosp-Wayne St U
    • UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
