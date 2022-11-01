Overview

Dr. Rene Luna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Luna works at Rene Luna, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.