Dr. Rene Packard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Packard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Packard, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Packard, MD
Dr. Rene Packard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Packard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Packard's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz # 711RRUMC, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (213) 973-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Packard?
About Dr. Rene Packard, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1407099633
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Packard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Packard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packard works at
Dr. Packard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.