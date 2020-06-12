Dr. Rene Pena Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Pena Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Pena Jr, MD
Dr. Rene Pena Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Pena Jr works at
Dr. Pena Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Central Park Ear Nose and Throat Llp409 CENTRAL PARK DR, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (214) 946-3687
- 2 4300 N Central Expy Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (972) 884-5606
-
3
Chung-sen Hsu M.d. & Associates3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 884-5606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena Jr?
Professional, prompt and courteous service. Dr. Pena was pleasant and informative.
About Dr. Rene Pena Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1750559902
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena Jr works at
Dr. Pena Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.